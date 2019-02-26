|
Ronald L. Vodarski, 81, of Elyria, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.Ron was born May 27, 1937 in Elyria, and was a Grafton High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1962. Ron and his business partner, Stanley McAlpine, co-owned and co-operated Grafton Auto Parts, and retired in 1994.He had a passion for automobiles, and loved his dogs, Macey and Orphan, who he adopted through Goddard's Friends of Fox 8 News.Survivors include his sister, Phyllis Albaugh (her late husband, Bill) of Sidney; four nieces, Brenda Wyen (George) of Sidney, Kristi Roll (Tom) of Sidney, Susan Church (Don) of Lodi, and Julie Baughman of Perrysville; two nephews, Carey Albaugh (Cathy) of Sidney, and Daniel Worley of Lodi. Additional survivors include several great-nieces and nephews, and his dearest friends: Gordon and Kristeen Sawyers of Elyria.Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Agnes (nee Horvath) Vodarski; and sister, Josephine Worley.The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at The Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at State Rt. 57), Elyria (440-322-4626), where funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM. The Reverend Father Charles J. Ryba will officiate. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Grafton where V.F.W. Post #1079 will provide full military honors.Memorial contributions in Ron's memory can be sent to Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035.Online condolences can be expressed at www.laubenthalmercado.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 27, 2019