Ronald Loterbaugh, age 71, of Amherst, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 25, 1948 in Lorain, Ohio to Floyd and Evelyn (nee Hossler) Loterbaugh and graduated from Clearview High School. During high school, he began working at Lorain Tool & Die, where he continued to work until his retirement in 2013. He loved bowling, camping, and playing poker. Ronald is survived by his son, Jacob Loterbaugh; his daughter, Leah Loterbaugh; and his brother and sister-in-law, John and Sandra Davis. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Sandra, in 2010; brother, Robert Loterbaugh; and his parents, Floyd and Evelyn Loterbaugh. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4th at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral center followed by interment at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp., Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 30, 2019