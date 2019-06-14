|
Ronald R. Carlson, 61, of Avon Lake, passed away on June 13, 2019.Survived by wife, Marie (nee Mahaffey); daughter, Amy Van Dyke; grandson, Logan; siblings, Barbara Lunt, Robert J. (Eileen), Doris M. Kleinhenz (Gary - deceased), Patty Wasniak, and Anne M. Arcuri (Lou); beloved uncle and friend of many.Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Doris (nee McKimm) Carlson; and brother, Paul C. (Mary-living).Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of Words of Remembrance & Closing Prayers at 7:00 PM at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH.Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM, Holy Spirit Church, 410 Lear Road, Avon Lake, OH (meet at Church on Tuesday). Interment will be private at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH at a later date.Memorial donations in Ronnie's memory to The Seidman Cancer Center, 41201 Schaden Road, Elyria, OH 44035, or Love a Stray, P.O. BOX 125, Avon Lake, OH 44012.Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 15, 2019