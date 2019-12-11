|
Ronald W. Haas, Jr., age 58, of Amherst, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at his home on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born on October 23, 1961 in Lorain, Ohio to Ronald W. Haas, Sr. and Maria E. (nee Inchaurregui) Wicker. Ronald graduated from Lorain High School in 1979 and attended LCCC. Ronald was the owner and operator of Haas Distributing, Inc. for 20 years. He also owned multiple rental properties and was a licensed Realtor. He was a devoted patron and coach at Open Door Christian School. He enjoyed boating, entertaining his family and friends and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians. He was an excellent cook, who enjoyed smoking and grilling outdoors. He had a great love for music and enjoyed playing the guitar. Ronald is survived by his wife of 28 years, Shari (nee Stover); daughter, Kaitlyn Marie Haas; son, Tyler Vincent Haas; father, Ronald W. (Karin) Haas, Sr.; mother, Maria E. “Stella” (Jim) Wicker; sister, Sherrie A. Haas; brothers, David A. (Andrea) Haas, Adam Haas, and Joey Haas; nieces and nephews, Dominic Dickinson, David Haas, Sydney Dickinson, Phillip Caines, Haley Haas, Shauwn Davis, Jason Davis, and Carrie Stadler; mother-in-law, Louise Stover; and sister-in-law, Debi Caines. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Eugene Stover; and brother-in-law, Gary Davis. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio 44001. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral center. Pastor Joel Zabkowski of Freedom Bible Church will officiate. Interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in memory of Ronald to Open Door Christian School Athletic Program, 8287 W. Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035 or to the , P.O. Box, 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 12, 2019