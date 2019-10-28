|
Ronnie Lee Dolinger, age 78, passed away October 25, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain, OH. Born December 27, 1940, in Fireco, W. Virginia, to the late Robert and Clyde (nee Blevins) Dolinger, he met and married his loving wife of 55 years, Geneva (nee Hylton) Dolinger, on December 25, 1963. Retired from Lakewood Manufacturing after 34 years, Ronnie enjoyed fishing, watching football, gardening, telling jokes, collecting knives, bluegrass music, attending classic car shows, worshiping at the Sheffield Church of God, but most especially, spending time with his family he loved so dearly. He is survived by his wife, Geneva; daughters, Anita Dolinger and Denise (Edward) Fritz; brothers, Donald R. Dolinger; sisters, Betty Robins, Patsy Musser and Roberta Hamm; grandchildren, Mary Dailey and Heather McFall; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Allie and Aiden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert J. Dolinger; sisters, Claris Wyatt and Wilma Jean Waddell. Friends will be received Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon, Sheffield Church of God, 2280 N. Abbe Rd., Sheffield, OH 44054. Interment to follow, Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon, Ohio. Arrangements by WALTER A. FREY FUNERAL HOME, Lorain, (440) 244-2144, www.freyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 29, 2019