Rosa Hernandez (nee Galindez), age 97 of Lorain, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her residence while under the care of Mercy New Life Hospice following a short illness.Born April 15, 1923 in Manati, Puerto Rico, she moved to Lorain in 1950 where she has lived since.Rosa worked in the cafeterias of Lorain’s former Lowell Elementary and Whittier Middle Schools for 20 years, retiring in 2008.She was an active member First Spanish Baptist Church, Lorain, where she served as treasurer for many years. Rosa enjoyed writing poetry and reciting her work in church. She loved to read, tend to her roses and was an animal lover, especially dogs and cats. Rosa was a very humble and giving person who hosted many family and friends in her home over the years.Surviving are her daughters, Mirta (John) Remali of Sheffield Village and Edith (Bill) Poll of Astoria, Queens, New York; grandchildren, Sophia Ortiz, Priscilla Hernandez, Rico Hernandez, Amy Remali and Robert Remali; and many great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Marcia (nee Arce) Galindez; a son, Fred Hernandez in 2014, her former husband, Pablo Hernandez, and nine brothers and two sisters.The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of services at 11:00 am in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Eddie Reust, pastor of First Spanish Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com
.