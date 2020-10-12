1/1
Rosa M. Marrero
Rosa M. Marrero (nee Oquendo), age 88, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020 at Magnolia Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Covington, Tennessee.She was born March 2, 1932 in Caguas, Puerto Rico to Jose and Juana (nee Ramos) Oquendo. She moved to the Lorain area in 1953. There she worked for the Ford Motor Company for 16 years until her retirement in 1989. In 2002 she moved to Tennessee to live near her daughter Linda.A member of 1st Spanish Baptist Church in Lorain, Rosa enjoyed volunteering for many of the church functions. She loved to sing and enjoyed cooking for her family.Surviving are her sons, Jose L. Marrero Jr., Richard Marrero, David Marrero and Tony Marrero; daughters, Nellie (John) Rose, Sandra Marrero, Linda (Jeff) Hopper, Norma Muniz, Grace (Luis) Trinidad, Rosa Hightower, Georgia, and Alice (Randy) Barger; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Casimiro “El Negro” Oquendo-Brooklyn and Guiso Mojica and her sister, Rachel Gutierrez.She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jose Marrero; both parents and her sister, Juanita Perez.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

1 entry
October 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
