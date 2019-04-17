|
Lady “Rosalee Bernadette (Kirksey) Brown” of Lorain, Ohio, made her glorious transition from earth to glory and call from labor to reward on April 13, 2019, surrounded by her beloved husband of 50 years, Bishop Melvin L. Brown, Jr., and family.She served as First Lady of Cathedral of Praise Worship and Family Center for the past 21 years. She was indeed a true pastor’s wife, a virtuous and honorable woman of God.She was a graduate of Alliance High School, Canton Business College, and Stark State College in Canton, Ohio. She was a retiree from American Electric Power Company.Lady Brown leaves to cherish her memories and mourn her transition, her husband; two sons, Melvin D. Brown of Columbus, OH, and Timothy J. Brown of Lorain, OH; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, five siblings, a sister-in-law, and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.She was preceded in death by her parents Albert Kirksey, Jr., and Janet (Smith) Kirksey Stevenson; and her youngest brother, Dale C. Kirksey.Family and friends will be received at the Cathedral of Praise Worship and Family Center, 4545 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, OH, on Friday, April 19, 2019, 4:00 pm until 8:00 p.m.Visitation will be at the Cathedral on Saturday, April 20, 2019, 9:00 am until 11:00 am, and the Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00 a.m.Officiant: Suffragan Bishop Michael J. Cooper; Eulogist: Bishop Melvin L. Brown, Jr.The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 18, 2019