Rosaline Calise Astorino, born on December 8, 1925 to Pasquale and Maria Rosa (DeSantis) Calise came to the U.S. with her family at the age of three from Lacco Ameno, Ischia, Italy. She lived a long and meaningful life. She passed away at the age of 94 with her family at her side on Saturday, October 3, 2020.Rosaline spent her youth in River Rouge, Michigan. She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School and worked for S.S. Kresge and River Rouge Savings Bank.On May 26, 1951 after a six-month courtship, Rosaline married the love of her life, Arthur, and moved to Lorain. In addition to raising five children, she worked for Lorain National Bank for 15 years, retiring as a senior clerk in 1985. She was a member of St. Peter’s Parish, St. Peter’s Seniors, IAV Post #1 Auxiliary, Lakeland Women’s Club, Golden Age Pensioners, and the Democratic Women’s Club.Rosaline relished family-time, celebrations and socializing. Her Sunday pasta and meatball dinners were a family tradition and will especially be missed by her grandchildren. She lovingly made her delicious pizzelles for numerous family events throughout the years. Travelling, sewing, knitting, solitaire, word search puzzles and challenging herself nightly with Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune were among her pastimes. Rosaline was an avid reader and life-long learner.She is survived by her dear husband of 69 years, Arthur James Astorino; children, Maria (James) Dayka, Frank (Kaye Lynn) Astorino, Linda Nicholoff, Gloria (John) Canty, and Rita (David) Owens; grandchildren, Kristin (Kevin) Hospodar, Matthew Dayka, Elizabeth Astorino, Andrew (Meredith) Nicholoff, Steven (Kristen) Nicholoff, Paula Nicholoff, Keegan (Shannen Laur) Canty, Grant Canty, Patrick (Katie Kesselmayer) Owens, and Calise Owens; and five great grandchildren, Alice, Mary, Edward and Daniel Hospodar, and Audrey Nicholoff; and many cherished in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.She was predeceased by grandsons, Brian Arthur Canty and John Colin Canty; and son-in-law Paul Nicholoff.Private family services were held on Friday, October 9, 2020 with burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations designated in Rosaline’s name be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lorain, OH; the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation, Carey OH; or the Lorain Public Library, Books by Mail Program. Funeral services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.rsgfuneralhome.com