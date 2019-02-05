|
Rosaline J. Carameli (nee Pilarski), 81, of Avon, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Avon Oaks Nursing Home following a short illness.She was born July 17, 1937 in Cleveland. Mrs. Carameli resided in Avon for over 40 years. She worked as a seamstress at the former Richman Brothers Clothing Company in Cleveland for many years and retired from Riddell in Elyria. She was actively involved with the North Ridgeville, Avon, and Avon Lake Senior Centers. She also enjoyed activities at the Avon Lake Presbyterian Church, traveling on bus trips, baking, sewing, and crafts. Rosaline Carameli is survived by one sister, Sandra Drdek; one brother, Edmund G. Pilarski of Lodi; and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Anna (nee Hora) Pilarski; and by two husbands, Steve Fialkowski and Ralph Carameli. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Liston Funeral Home, 36403 Center Ridge Rd., (at Stoney Ridge Rd.), North Ridgeville. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. in The A-Frame Chapel, located at Resthaven Memory Gardens, 3700 Center Rd. (Route 83), in Avon. Rev. Charles Swartz, pastor of Avon Lake Presbyterian Church, will officiate. Burial will be at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to either Avon Oaks Nursing Home or to Crossroads Hospice. To leave an online condolence, please visit:listonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 6, 2019