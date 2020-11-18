1/1
Rosalyn M. Weese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalyn M. “Rosie” Weese, (nee Williams), age 78 of Sheffield Township, matriarch and owner of Rosie’s Family Restaurant, passed away unexpectedly at University Hospitals St. John Medical Center in Westlake during the early morning hours of Monday November 16th, 2020.In 1998 Rosie realized her life-long dream by opening Rosie’s Family Restaurant in Sheffield Township; through hard work, dedication, a diverse menu, and a warm and hospitable personality, she successfully built the North Ridge Road establishment into one of the area’s favorite eateries.Visitation will be today (Thursday) from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel – 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Attendees will be required to wear masks and all visitors are asked to strictly comply with the Covid-19 guidelines displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Funeral services for her family will be conducted privately in the funeral chapel on Friday with burial to follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. To view an expanded obituary and share your memories and condolences with Rosie’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved