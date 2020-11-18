Rosalyn M. “Rosie” Weese, (nee Williams), age 78 of Sheffield Township, matriarch and owner of Rosie’s Family Restaurant, passed away unexpectedly at University Hospitals St. John Medical Center in Westlake during the early morning hours of Monday November 16th, 2020.In 1998 Rosie realized her life-long dream by opening Rosie’s Family Restaurant in Sheffield Township; through hard work, dedication, a diverse menu, and a warm and hospitable personality, she successfully built the North Ridge Road establishment into one of the area’s favorite eateries.Visitation will be today (Thursday) from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel – 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Attendees will be required to wear masks and all visitors are asked to strictly comply with the Covid-19 guidelines displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Funeral services for her family will be conducted privately in the funeral chapel on Friday with burial to follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. To view an expanded obituary and share your memories and condolences with Rosie’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net
