|
|
Roscoe “Rocky” Dewey Loudin, 78, a resident of Valley Head, passed from this life peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019, at home with his wife by his side and under the care of West Virginia Hospice following an extended illness.Rocky was born Saturday, August 31, 1940, in East Dailey, the youngest son of Clancy S. Loudin and Iona Cutright Loudin. On September 2, 1961, in Valley Head, he married the former Virginia Faith Lindsay, who survives at home. They celebrated 57 years of marriage.Also left to cherish his memory is his only son, Gregory “Greg” Paul Loudin of Avon, OH; one sister, Carolee Neusbaum of Berne, IN; several nieces and nephews; and a treasured friend who knew him from the day he was born, Mabel Wasmer Weese.Preceding Rocky in death besides his parents was one brother, Howard Loudin.Rocky attended Homestead, Tygarts Valley, and Beverly schools. He was employed at various places in West Virginia prior to moving to Cleveland, OH in 1966. He was employed as a millwright and then a plant supervisor at Alcoa Cleveland Works for 30 years before retiring in 1996.Rocky had accomplished many things in life. He was always a kind and helpful friend to all. He was proud to be a Mountaineer. Rocky was a member of #489 Dover Lodge in Westlake, OH. He became a Mason in honor of his grandfather and namesake, Roscoe Cutright. Rocky loved hunting and fishing after he retired. Immediately following his retirement, he and Virginia built their retirement home in Valley Head that they have enjoyed for the past 22 years. The two things that Rocky treasured most in his life were his wife, Virginia and only child, Greg.Virginia and Greg wish to extend a heartfelt thank you West Virginia Caring and the nurses that cared for him. God Bless you!Rocky’s request for cremation was honored and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Roscoe Dewey Loudin.Send online condolences to the family at:www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 8, 2019