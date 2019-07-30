|
Rose Ann (Horton) Tillmon, 63, of Lorain, went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2019, at New Life Hospice, Lorain, following a long illness.
Friends may call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1516 East 30th Street, Lorain, OH 44055, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Issac Horton and Hamp Horton will officiate. Burial in Elwood Cemetery.
Funeral services and arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, OH 44055.
Online [email protected].
Published in The Morning Journal on July 31, 2019