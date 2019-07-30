Home

Rose Ann (Horton) Tillmon

Rose Ann (Horton) Tillmon Obituary
Rose Ann (Horton) Tillmon, 63, of Lorain, went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2019, at New Life Hospice, Lorain, following a long illness.
Friends may call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1516 East 30th Street, Lorain, OH 44055, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Issac Horton and Hamp Horton will officiate. Burial in Elwood Cemetery.
Funeral services and arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, OH 44055.
Online [email protected].
Published in The Morning Journal on July 31, 2019
