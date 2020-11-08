Rose Ann Wade, 59, of Lorain, transitioned from this life to the next November 1, 2020 at Mercy Health Lorain Hospital. She was born January 17, 1961 in Lorain and attended St. Mary School, Lorain from 1968 through 8th grade and then attended Lorain High School, finishing in 1979. In 1989, Rose received a degree in photography from Lorain County Community College and a degree in Special Education in 1997. She began substitute teaching in 1998 and became a full-time Paraprofessional Educator in 2002, retiring in 2019. She was a licensed radio technologist, DJ, bartender and a licensed notary. She had been a volunteer at The Lorain Salvation Army, enjoyed traveling, baking and had the ability to repair her cars and things on her own. She loved children, arts and crafts, animals and homemade chicken soup.Rose is survived by children, David Michael Thomas, Jr., Latrice Ann Thomas, Ellis (Denise) Francis, Jr., Brytani (Nycole) Fryson, Willie Louis Fryson, Jr. and Nya Rojohna Ymani Wade and also Jacqueline Danielle Wade, Jennifer Cherise Wade, Philadonna Yvonne Wade and Erica Joy Wade; numerous grandchildren; siblings, John Henry Wade, Jr., Christopher Allen Wade, Raymond Lee Wade and Yvette Rachelle Wade and also Billy Wade and Daryl Wade.She was preceded in death by her father, John Henry Wade, Sr., mother, Florine Lady Wilson and siblings, Charlotte, Donna and Mark Wade.Friends will be received Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 pm until the time of a 4:00 pm service at Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 323 Middle Avenue, Elyria. Reverend Marilyn Parker-Jeffries will officiate. COVID-19 precautions will be observed, face masks are required.Memorial contributions for the family may be made to Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service or GoFundMe https://gf.me/u/y7avvkFor
