Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Carver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. (Mazze) Carver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose M. (Mazze) Carver Obituary
Rose M. Carver (nee Mazze), age 91, passed away at her residence on May 19, 2019 in Lorain after a lengthy illness. A lifelong resident of Lorain, she was born November 1, 1927, to John and Nancy (nee Caruso) Mazze in Lorain, Ohio. There, she graduated from Lorain High School and worked as a machinist for Lorain Tool for over 20 years. Rose had a booth at Jamie’s Flea Market for over 30 years and enjoyed bowling, participating in many leagues over the years. Above all, Rose loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving is her husband of 65 years, Howard Carver; son, Michael (Tammy) Carver; daughter, Carol Elek; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents; son, Robert Carver; and brothers, Louis Mazze and Peter Mazze. Private services were held. Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists handled the arrangements. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now