Rose M. Carver (nee Mazze), age 91, passed away at her residence on May 19, 2019 in Lorain after a lengthy illness. A lifelong resident of Lorain, she was born November 1, 1927, to John and Nancy (nee Caruso) Mazze in Lorain, Ohio. There, she graduated from Lorain High School and worked as a machinist for Lorain Tool for over 20 years. Rose had a booth at Jamie’s Flea Market for over 30 years and enjoyed bowling, participating in many leagues over the years. Above all, Rose loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving is her husband of 65 years, Howard Carver; son, Michael (Tammy) Carver; daughter, Carol Elek; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents; son, Robert Carver; and brothers, Louis Mazze and Peter Mazze. Private services were held. Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists handled the arrangements. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 26, 2019