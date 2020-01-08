|
Rose Marie Perichak (nee Derifay), age 92, of Lorain, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7th at Kingston of Vermilion, while in the company of her family. Rose was born December 15, 1927 in Lorain, Ohio, and remained a lifelong resident of the city. She loved Lorain, the wonderful city of all nationalities. She graduated from Lorain High School in January of 1946 and worked at the following various places: General Industries, W.T. Grants, Lorain Yacht Club, and the American Croatian Club prior to retiring in 1992 from Lorain Products with over 25 years of service. She was a long-time parishioner of the former St. Vitus Catholic Church in Lorain and a current member of St. Francis Cabrini Parish in Lorain. She was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge #136, the American Croatian Ladies Auxiliary, St. Theresa Ladies Guild of St. Vitus Catholic Church, and a lifetime member of the American Croatian Club. Rose was very active and extremely proud of her Croatian heritage. She loved the music, dancing, cooking, baking and attending Croatian picnics. She took great pride and honored her Croatian heritage by making nut and poppy seed rolls for her family and friends at all the holidays. She was a devoted Bingo Player and loved playing bingo with her friends. She also enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers, and Indians. Rose also enjoyed trips going to the casinos, gambling with her family and friends. Rose adored and cherished her family. She was a kindhearted, loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt, with a generous heart who truly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Rose was always there to help others and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her devoted children, Donna Katrincsak of Avon Lake, Kathy Arnoczky of Vermilion, and Joseph (Leslie) Perichak of Amherst; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons; her sister, Donna Dineff; and sisters-in-law, Jane Derifaj and Barb Derifay; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Perry” in 1979; parents, Steve and Josephine (nee Frankovich) Derifay; brothers, Steve “Tuffy” Derifaj and John “Butch” Derifay; and son-in-law, Alexander “Rags” Katrincsak. The family will receive friends at the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Rd., Amherst, OH 44001, on Friday, January 10th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11th at 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Parish, 2143 Homewood Dr, Lorain. Rev. Russell Ruscher will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. For directions and online condolences go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 9, 2020