Rose Marie White
Rose Marie ‘Re” White, age 80 and a long time resident of Vermilion, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Kingston of Vermilion.Rose was the first born of eight siblings born to the late Ora Eugene White and Rose (nee Parks) White. She was the loving mother of Christy L. (Tony) Kopronica and the late Timothy S. White; cherished grandmother of Thomas W. (Kassie) Blankinsop and Ashley B. (Jeremy) Koch; dear great grandmother of Cheyanne, Skielur, Gunner, Ella Rose; and beloved sister of Eugene “Gene” White, Victoria L. Eddington, Patricia A. Henderson, Julia J. Barlow, Kathleen S. (Jerry) Rose, Perry C. (Sue) Parks, and dear aunt to her beloved nieces and nephews whom she loved and adored dearly.In addition to her parents and son, Rose was preceded in death by her brother Herman E. Otto and sister-in-laws Linda White and Linda Otto.God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, come to me. With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away and although we love you dearly, we couldn’t make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.We love you with all our hearts and you will never be forgotten. Thank you mom for being the best mom ever.


Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Andras Crematory & Funeral Home Alternatives
