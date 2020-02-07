|
Rosemarie Csubak (nee Kiska), age 86, of Lorain, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 6th, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1933 in Lorain, Ohio to Joseph and Margaret (nee Vigg) Kiska and graduated from Lorain High School and is a member of the Church of St. Peter, Lorain. Rose retired from Bayview Hospital as head of the bookkeeping department. Following her mother’s faith-instilled footsteps, she also received the Volunteer of the Year Award from Mercy Health Hospital. She was a longtime member of the Echoes Club, Slovak Club Auxiliary, St. Ann’s Lodge. Rose was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Steven A. "Sonny" Csubak; her parents; sisters, Evelyn Hinkel (James), Janice Brady (James); nephew, James Hinkel. She is survived by Bridget Hinkel, Kevin Hinkel (LuAnn), Brian Hinkel (Linda), James Brady (Debbie), and Jerry Brady (Diane); many great nephews and nieces; and her family through marriage of Jeff Csubak (Nancy) and their children, Lauren and Andrew, who together were the most treasured gift Sonny ever gave her. After her sister Evelyn’s early death, RoRo was very involved in raising the three young Hinkel boys who spent every weekend with her and her parents. Her unwavering and ever present love helped fill an unfillable hole. When that job was done, she met the love of her life and thereafter everything was Sonny and Rosie, no matter the weather or the mood. Rose cherished her lifelong friendships with her girlfriends and those friendships became even more important after Sonny’s passing. Their loving presence was a gift both to Rosie and her family. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10th, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Closing prayers will be held on Tuesday, also in the funeral center, at 10:30 a.m. Her Mass of Christian burial will follow, at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain. The Rev. Fr. Lou Papes will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to be made in memory of Rose to the Church of St. Peter, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 9, 2020