Rosemarie Cuevas (nee Toth), age 84, of Lorain, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of the Western Reserve.She was born on June 26, 1936 in Lorain to George and Julia (nee Murray) Toth. She lived in Lorain her entire life and is a graduate of Lorain High School.Rosemarie was very involved with the church. She was a part of their Renew program and was even the originator of their Kris Kringle Craft Bazar. She enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, Browns, and Ohio State Football. And, when she could, she liked tending to her ever-expanding garden, especially her roses.Rosemarie is survived by her children: Anthony (Lisa) Cuevas, of Sheffield Village, Daniel (Sandra) Cuevas, of Elyria Twp., George (Vickie) Cuevas, of Lorain, Donna (Dennis) Livchak, of Sheffield Lake, and Bob (Kristen) Cuevas, of North Olmsted; grandchildren: Andrea Reppa, Marco Cuevas, Katie Cuevas, Anthony Cuevas II, Brooke Uehlein, Jennifer Gibbs, Manny Livchak, Ben Livchak, Noah Cuevas, and Anna Cuevas; great grandchildren: Matthew Reppa, Lucas Reppa, Jordan Uehlein, Paige Gibbs, Hudson Gibbs, Amelia Cuevas, and Connor Coyne and her sister, Juliann Hertzig. She is also survived by her cousins, nieces, and nephews. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Gonzalo Cuevas, in 2012, and her parents.The family will receive friends for her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 30, at 12:00 pm, at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church, 2143 Homewood Drive, Lorain. The Rev. Fr. John Retar, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com
.Contributions, in Rosemarie’s memory, are suggested to be made to St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church, 2143 Homewood Drive, Lorain, OH 44055.