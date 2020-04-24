|
Rosemary A. Arkey (nee Kalla), 76, of Avon Lake, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born August 29, 1943 to parents Michael and Rosemary (nee Sup) Kalla in Cleveland, OH.Rosemary graduated from St. Michael’s High School in 1961. She was a gymnast and earned her teaching certificate from competing. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish; taught religion classes, was a devout Christian and very faithful. Above all, she was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.She is survived by her beloved husband, William A., of 56 years; loving children, Bill, John, Mary, Steve, Rosie (Matt) Freas, and Angie; cherished grandchildren, Anthony, Adam, Rachel, Jacqueline, Justin, Jason, Autumn, Alex, Savanna, Steve and Tabitha; great-grandchildren, Shawn, Lilli, Cassandra, Teddy, Vincent and Luna; dear siblings, Thomas, James (Mary Ann) Kalla and Rita Konrad.She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Randall and Michael.Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Holy Spirit Parish 410 Lear Rd, Avon Lake, OH 44012.All services are private with private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Avon, OH.440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 26, 2020