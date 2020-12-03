Rosemary(nee-Karason) Bommer, age 91, entered into rest in her home after a lengthy illness on Sunday Nov.29, 2020. She was bornin South Bend, Indiana on May 13,1929 daughter of the late John & Margaret (nee-Hirka) Karason and moved to Lorain in her teens.Rosemary married Jeffery Jurasek in 1948, (who later was killed in a work accident), before she married Edward J. Bommer of Avon in 1955. Rosemary was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was an excellent cook specializing in Hungarian dishes and was an excellent seamstress. She was an avid reader and self taught herself on many subjects. She loved dogs, especially Cocker Spanielsand she owned many over 60 years all named "Buddy".She is survived by her husband of 65 years Edward J. Bommer, son Joseph Jurasek, daughter Jeanne (John) Traxler, 3 granddaughtersMerideth(Andres) Rodriguez, Lillian(David) Gesicki and Elizabeth Traxler.Besides her first husband and parents she was preceded in death by one son Robert Jurasek and grandsons Edward & Jeff Jurasek.Memorial Service will be held Saturday December 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Marys Catholic Church, 2640 Stoney Ridge Rd, Avon,interment will follow in St. Marys Cemetery. MISENCIK FUNERAL HOME, Avon is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Marys Building Fund, 2640 Stoney Ridge Rd, Avon, Oh. 44011.