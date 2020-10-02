1/1
Rosemary Helen (Ferner) Kelley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Helen Kelley (nee Ferner), age 79, a lifelong resident of Lorain passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Ames Family Hospice in Westlake, Ohio. She was born on February 12, 1941 in Lorain, Ohio to Sebastian and Naomi (nee Pierce) Ferner. Rosemary was a 1959 graduate of Lorain St. Mary’s High School where she was crowned Homecoming Queen. Upon her high school graduation, she attended Mary Manse College. Rosemary retired from Western Enterprises where she worked as an order processor. She also served as a Red Coat Volunteer for 10 years at Cleveland Playhouse Square and as a volunteer for the Lorain Historical Society. Most recently, she was delighted to serve as the self-proclaimed “nanny” for her youngest grandchildren. She was a member of St. Anthony Padua Catholic Church in Lorain and, until recent years, a devoted member of their choir. She loved knitting, gardening, the theater, visiting the library, staying active, and all manner of creative endeavors. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren and watching them grow and thrive. Rosemary is survived by her children, Christopher (Jill) Kelley, of Amherst, Cathleen Schick, of Columbus, Constance Szemesi, of Lorain, Mary (Gary) Gifford, of Wakeman, and Megan (Todd) Perry, of Columbus; grandchildren, Kyle Kelley, Kevin Kelley, Casey Kelley, Kristen Kelley, Jacob Schick, Joseph Schick, Sam Schick, Alexei Szemesi, Caroline Szemesi, Ashton Gifford Canal, Ryan Canal, Abigail Gifford, Gavin Gifford, Zoe Gifford, Gracyn Gifford, Brady Perry, Harper Perry, and Colin Perry; sister, Debbie Hawthorn, of Amherst; and her brother, Edward Ferner, of Amherst. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sebastian and Naomi Ferner; sister, Carol Hreha; and her brother, Tom Ferner. The family suggests contributions be made in memory of Rosemary to the Lorain Historical Society, 329 W. 10th Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052. Private family services were conducted by Pastor Todd Rainey at Maple Grove Cemetery in Vermilion, Ohio under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved