Rosemary Helen Kelley (nee Ferner), age 79, a lifelong resident of Lorain passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Ames Family Hospice in Westlake, Ohio. She was born on February 12, 1941 in Lorain, Ohio to Sebastian and Naomi (nee Pierce) Ferner. Rosemary was a 1959 graduate of Lorain St. Mary’s High School where she was crowned Homecoming Queen. Upon her high school graduation, she attended Mary Manse College. Rosemary retired from Western Enterprises where she worked as an order processor. She also served as a Red Coat Volunteer for 10 years at Cleveland Playhouse Square and as a volunteer for the Lorain Historical Society. Most recently, she was delighted to serve as the self-proclaimed “nanny” for her youngest grandchildren. She was a member of St. Anthony Padua Catholic Church in Lorain and, until recent years, a devoted member of their choir. She loved knitting, gardening, the theater, visiting the library, staying active, and all manner of creative endeavors. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren and watching them grow and thrive. Rosemary is survived by her children, Christopher (Jill) Kelley, of Amherst, Cathleen Schick, of Columbus, Constance Szemesi, of Lorain, Mary (Gary) Gifford, of Wakeman, and Megan (Todd) Perry, of Columbus; grandchildren, Kyle Kelley, Kevin Kelley, Casey Kelley, Kristen Kelley, Jacob Schick, Joseph Schick, Sam Schick, Alexei Szemesi, Caroline Szemesi, Ashton Gifford Canal, Ryan Canal, Abigail Gifford, Gavin Gifford, Zoe Gifford, Gracyn Gifford, Brady Perry, Harper Perry, and Colin Perry; sister, Debbie Hawthorn, of Amherst; and her brother, Edward Ferner, of Amherst. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sebastian and Naomi Ferner; sister, Carol Hreha; and her brother, Tom Ferner. The family suggests contributions be made in memory of Rosemary to the Lorain Historical Society, 329 W. 10th Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052. Private family services were conducted by Pastor Todd Rainey at Maple Grove Cemetery in Vermilion, Ohio under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com
