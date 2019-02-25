|
|
Rosemary Kennedy (nee: Pataky), 86, of North Ridgeville, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Avon Place following a long illness.She was born August 17, 1932 in Lorain.Rosemary enjoyed traveling with her husband.Survivors include three sisters, Nancy Beven of Lorain, Emma Fischer (Raymond) of Lorain, and Marie "Val" Holdren of Elyria; two brothers, Steven Pataky of North Ridgeville and John Pataky of Lorain.Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Kennedy in 2001; her parents, George and Grace (nee: Chapin) Pataky; a sister, Elvira Pataky; and a brother, Joseph Pataky (Betty Lou).All services are private. Burial will be at Ridge Hill Memorial Park.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elyria (440)322-4626.Online condolences to the family can be expressed at:www.laubenthalmercado.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 26, 2019