Rosemary M. Nagy
Rosemary M. Nagy, 49, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her home. She was the pride and joy of her father whom she loved dearly. She loved her children and had a good heart. Rosemary enjoyed collecting Mickey Mouse memorabilia. Rosemary is survived by her children, Rodney Nagy (Sharon), Tawnee, Darin, and Rosey Nagy; her father, Paul Cody, Sr.; brothers, Andy Cody and Charles Cody (Vicky); one aunt; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and her soulmate and partner, Charles Strazinski. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Cody; and her brother, Paul Cody, Jr. A memorial service for Rosemary will be held on Saturday, September 26, at 2 p.m. at the Vermilion Church of God of Prophesy, 1183 Douglas St., Vermilion. Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. www.wyers-bollinger.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 324-3371
