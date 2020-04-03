|
|
Rosetta E. Csincsak-Bush (nee Hill), 96 years of age, and a resident of Elyria, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home following a full and meaningful life. She was born May 4, 1923, in Amherst where she was raised and graduated from Marion L. Steele with the class of 1942. Rosetta had made her home in Elyria for over 46 years. Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. As a young woman, Rosetta worked as an assembler at Nordson Corporation for 20 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Elyria. Throughout her life she could be found serving her Lord, teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. Rosetta was active in her community and volunteered at Amherst Hospital, the American Heart and Cancer Association and the March of Dimes. Rosetta enjoyed traveling to visit family and relatives. She loved tending to her flower garden, especially her roses. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading. Survivors include her sons, Ted Csincsak, Jr. (Wilma), Jack Csincsak (Janet), both of Amherst; her step-children, James Bush (Mary) of North Carolina, Carol Frazier (Phil) of Lorain, Lois Fahrney (Jeff) of Elyria and Laurie Bush of Elyria; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 24 years, Theodore Arnold Csincsak in 1969; her second husband of 37 years, Walter Eugene Bush in 2010; her daughter, Susan E. Moore; her son, Larry Csincsak; her siblings, Nile, David, Julian, Erwin, Myrtle May, and Phoebe; and her parents, C.M. and Myrtle Hill (nee Jones). Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Elyria, 11400 LaGrange Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 5, 2020