Rosie H. Pope, of Lorain, peacefully transitioned from this life on Monday, April 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born August 22, 1941 in Petry, Alabama. At an early age, her family moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she graduated from Jean Baptiste Point Dusable High School in 1959. Years later, she moved to Lorain, Ohio. She became a dedicated member of New Hope Baptist Church in Lorain, where she played the piano for 25 years and was a member of the church choir and culinary committee. She also enjoyed cooking, playing cards, and being with family. Rosie is survived by her children, Larry, Andre, Frankie, Santez, and Willis; a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Larry E. Hamilton and Willis Pope Jr.; sons, Tony Hamilton and Derrick "Ricky" Hamilton; and daughter, Tonya "Tiny" Monique Hamilton; her parents, Fulton Ben Phillips and Mae Lucy Phillips; sisters, Florilla "Flo" Robinson, Lucille Moore, Dora Jean Anderson, and Bennie Mae Daniels; brother, McKindley Phillips. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Living Word Church, 658 E. Erie Ave. Service will be officiated by Rev. Alfred Gilchrist, Pastor of New Hope Baptist Church. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 2, 2019