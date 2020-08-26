Rowena Miller Luke, age 85, of Lorain, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Wesleyan Village in Elyria following a lengthy illness. She was born August 4, 1935, in Lorain, and graduated from Lorain High School in 1953 and Miami University in 1957 with a degree in education. Rowena was employed by the Cuyahoga County Department of Human Services, retiring after 30 years of services. Rowena was very active in many social organizations having held various positions within each organization. Those organizations included the Daughters of the American Revolution Nathan Perry Chapter, Lakeland Woman’s Club and their Antique and Gourmet Departments, Colony Club of Lorain, Wimodaughsis Club, Lorain Sorosis, and life member of Pelham Historical Society in Pelham, Mass and Black River Historical Society in Lorain. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Daniel Luke in 1992; and her parents, D. High Miller and Mary (nee Ryan) Miller. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Laurie Miller, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church, Lorain, will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com
.