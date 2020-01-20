|
|
Roy C. Morelock, age 62, of Lorain, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Amherst Manor in Amherst, Ohio following a lengthy illness. Born March 21, 1957 to Harley and Laura (nee Peebles) Harris, Roy lived in Lorain his entire life. Following high school, he joined the Army and later worked as a truck driver for Rowland Enterprises in Lorain. Roy enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a talented mechanic who worked on cars, motorcycles and lawn mowers. Roy loved spending time with his granddaughters. Surviving are his daughters, Kristin Morelock and Sandra Kerns; granddaughters, Autumn and Adelynn; brother, Glen Cutcher; and sister, Elsie Gould. He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his brother, Bill Gould. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 22 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion, Ohio. To send online condolences to the family, go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 21, 2020