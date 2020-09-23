1/1
Roy D. Schwinn
Roy D. Schwinn, 75, of Vermilion, OH, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born August 20, 1945, in Lakewood, OH and had been a Vermilion resident for 36 years. Roy graduated from Lakewood High in 1963 and attended Bowling Green State University and CCC College. The majority of his career was centered around the finance and insurance industry. In his spare time, he enjoyed boating on Lake Erie, especially wooden Chris-Craft, with his devoted friend George Olson. Roy is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Tim) Fisher of Toledo and Debbie Schwinn of Elkhart, IN; sister, Suzanne (David) Hathaway of Brunswick; and brother, James (Brenda) Schwinn of Wooster, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Dorothy (nee Demma) Schwinn; and his son, Mark Schwinn. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 12 noon, at Florence Township Cemetery, Florence, 11319 State Route 113, Berlin Heights, OH 44814. The Reverend Mel Sayler will officiate. The family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
September 23, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
