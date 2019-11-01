|
Sheffield Twp: Roy F. Flores, 88, of Sheffield Township, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 5, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Francisco and Elena (Razo), but lived most of his life in Lorain and Sheffield Township, graduating from Lorain High School. He was an instrument repairman at National Tube, later U.S. Steel, retiring after 37 years. Roy was an artist, nature lover, reader, and lifelong student of history. He truly enjoyed the life that was given to him. He took a lot of pleasure in painting portraits, wood carving, spending time in nature, and having breakfast with his brothers. He was a kind, intelligent man much loved by family and friends. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Elyria for almost 60 years and was an usher at Sunday Mass. His beautiful portraits of pastors and popes hang in the Social Hall at St. Vincent. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores (Cervantes); his parents, Francisco and Elena; and his brothers, Manuel Martinez, Charles Flores, Daniel Nunez; and a sister, Blanca Rivera of Monclova, Mexico. He is survived by his daughter, Ramona, of Lorain; grandson, James Mowcomber of Cleveland; brothers, Gus Nunez of Lorain, Louis Nunez (Theresa) of Vermilion, Michael Nunez (Shirley) of Wellington, Rudy Nunez of Vermilion; and a step-brother, Romeo Flores of Monclova, Mexico; sisters, Becky Wilson (James) of Tampa, FL, Elena Nunez Rehman (Bill) of Lorain, and Alma Flores of Weinheim, Germany; he also had numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, November 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 41295 N Ridge Rd., Elyria Twp. The mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the church. The Rev. Russell Rauscher, Senior Parochial Vicar, will preside. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 41295 N Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at: www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 2, 2019