Roy L. Schneider Sr., age 84, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 12, 2019.He was born on the Schneider Family Farm on October 3, 1934 in Sheffield Village, Ohio. After attending St. Theresa of Avila grade school, he graduated from Brookside High School with the Class of 1952.He continued to run the family farm until enlisting in the U.S. Army on March 9, 1954, where he served in the 999th Signal Corp during the Korean War era. Following an honorable discharge in 1956, he returned to Lorain and worked as a welder at the American Ship Building Company, until 1958 when he enrolled at The Ohio State University. After becoming a certified pipe welder in 1960, he began working at Brown Fintube Co. where worked for twenty-four years before becoming a licensed realtor with Realty One, now Howard Hanna, until his retirement in 1997.Roy was known for his singing ability. He sang in several CYO shows, the Gene Carroll Show, and in later years on the local karaoke circuit. He was also a choir leader for St. Vitus Church in its last few years before its closing. He was also an avid sports fan, playing in several softball leagues in Lorain and with the Amherst Merchants. He was passionate about the Indians, Browns, and Cavaliers. His passion for sports was passed on to his children, where he coached them in the Amherst summer leagues for several years.Roy will be remembered for the twinkle in his eye, boisterous laugh, and willingness to tell a joke. He was a master at fixing anything around the house, and was proud to still mow his lawn and tend to his garden until his passing.He lived for each family event and was happiest surrounded by his family. Most of all, he will be remembered for his love for his family and great faith in God having attended mass every day.Leaving to cherish his memory are his children: Michelle Huber (Kevin), Melinda Bartizal (Steve), Roy II, and Rick (Karen), and grandchildren: Ryan (Jenna), David, and Nathan Bartizal, Megan and Mackenzie Huber, Roy Schneider III, Sam, Ella, Margaret, and Lillian Schneider; and the mother of his children, Martha.He was preceded in death by his parents, Alysious and Bertha (Dechant); siblings: Clayton, Floyd, Earl, Marian, Evelyn, and Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.Friends may call Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. with Rosary services at 4:00 p.m. at Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Avenue. A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church; 41295 North Ridge Road, East, Elyria. Burial will follow at Burial will follow at St. Teresa Cemetery in Sheffield.Donations can be made to the Monastery of Poor Clares, 3501 Rocky River Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44111.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 20, 2019