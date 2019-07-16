|
Royce Ann Oliver (nee: Hardy), 85 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Amherst Manor Nursing Home, surrounded by her family following a long and full life. Royce was born July 14, 1934, in Stewart, MS, and was raised in Memphis, TN, where she attended Millington High School. Much of her adult life was spent in Tacoma, Washington, where her children were born and two of her children passed away. Royce moved to the Lorain County area in 1968 after the loss of her second child. Royce continued her education at business school and attended Open Door Church. She was self-employed as an accomplished seamstress and was thrilled to sew things for her family. In addition, Royce had exceptional artistic talent in floral design, portraiture, and drawing, as well as writing her auto biography. Her home received the Garden Tour of Homes award. Her faith in God and her love for Him was tested and found true during the loss of three of her children. Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Lee (Jim) Pufnock, of Port Clinton; Linda "Lindy" Marie (Ron) Sleasman, of Lorain; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Jaki Hines and Linda Bryant, both of Knoxville, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Gary Oliver; three children, Stephanie Ann Oliver, in 1960, Patricia Diane Oliver, in 1968, and Andrea Lynn Chaszar, in 1985; sister, Marilyn Dye; and her parents, Roy and Martha Hardy (nee: Jacks). Friends may call Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Additional visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Josh and Sumer Smith, pastors of Grow Point will officiate. Burial will follow at Brownhelm Cemetery, Vermilion, Ohio.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register: www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 17, 2019