Ruben Lorenzana, 49, of Swissvale, Pennsylvania, passed away un-expectedly, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born September 27, 1970 in Lorain.He graduated from Lorain High School, Lorain. He worked as a Barber. He was a member of the Oakwood Park Pool Swimming and Diving team. He participated in wrestling and track at Southview. At the age of six he started boxing and at 11 years old he won his first Silver Gloves, Junior Olympics National Champion, 2-time Police Athletic League State Champion. 2-time Ohio State Fair National Champion, USA/ABF Champion and 1991 Cleveland Golden Gloves Champion, 125 wins and 20 losses during his amateur career also 3-time Outstanding Boxer of the Year. He also boxed professionally.He was a loving husband of 15 years to Kimberly Yalch Lorenzana; dear father of Ruben Lorenzana, Jr., Sean Smith (Nicole), Aaron Starr and Erica Pina; Pap Ruben to Coralyn, Sadie, Abbie, Reagan, D'Mar, Anaiyah, and Nyla. He is also survived by his mother Dolores; twin brother of Raul Lorenzana; sister, Lisa Flint and his nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Ivan Lorenzana; his brother, Ivan Lorenzana, Jr. and his sister, Dolores Kassab.His family will receive friends Tuesday, November 26 from 4 to 8 at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home 1783 E. 31st Street, South Lorain, His celebration of life will be Wednesday 10 AM at the House of Praise Church, 4321 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Pastor Gilbert Silva will officiate. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain.His family suggests memorial contributions to the funeral home to offset burial expenses.For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 25, 2019