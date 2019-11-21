|
|
Mother Ruby Louise (Stiles) Scott, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Upper Marlboro, Maryland after a brief illness. A longtime resident of Lorain, she and her husband, Vassie Scott, Sr. raised seven children in the Clearview School District. Ruby was born in Elyria, Ohio to Reverend Buford and Frances Stiles on January 12, 1932 and attended Elyria High School. She also taught Sunday school at her father's Mount Nebo Baptist Church. Later in life, she became a very faithful member of the Original Glorious Apostolic Church. She is survived by her sons, Vassie Scott, Jr. (Mershela Scott), of Amherst, OH, and Wayne Scott (Marilyn Scott), of Clearwater, FL; and daughters, Sophfronia Scott (Darryl Gregory) of Sandy Hook, CT, Denise Carter (Kelvin Carter) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Jeanette Scott-Marshall (Angel Morales), of Arlington, VA, and Michelle Alexander, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Ruby also leaves behind 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Elaine Jones, of Elyria. Mother Scott is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Theodora Scott; her sisters, Frances (White) Harris, Rosalele (Beidleman) Thornton; and her brother, Buford Earl Stiles. Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, followed by the Celebration of Life Service at 12 Noon at the Original Glorious Apostolic Church, 995 Foster Ave. in Elyria where Pastor Doris E. Williams will officiate. Burial will follow at Brookdale Cemetery. Funeral services and arrangements entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, OH 44055. Online at: [email protected].
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 22, 2019