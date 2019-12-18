Home

Ruby Martin (nee Hall), age 91, of Elyria, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, following a lengthy illness. Born July 31, 1928 in Portsmouth, Ohio, she moved to Lorain over 60 years ago. For the past eight years, she has lived in Elyria. Ruby was a bingo expert and made many beautiful friends at bingo. She loved doing puzzles and listening to country music. Surviving are her sons, Rob (Nancy) Martin of Boston, Mass., Anthony (Shelby) DeCredico and Louie (Ernie Shank) DeCredico, both of Lorain, Tom (Connie) Litz, of Huron, Jeff (Donna) Litz, of Elyria and Robert (Cheryl) Litz, of Amherst; daughters, Wendy (Tom) Bailey, of Bath, Ohio, Susan (Lonny) Horwedel, of Oberlin, Jill Ann (Jimmy Dunfee) Martin and Loretta Rodriquez, both of Lorain and Elaine (Eddie) Meosky, of Elyria; over 46 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and four great-great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Robert C. “Bob” Martin in 2012; a granddaughter, Megan McGinnis; and her sister, Vena Heart. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Evangelist Bill Dickey will officiate. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences to the family, go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
