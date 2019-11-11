|
|
Rufina Olivencia Rosas, 87, of Lorain passed into God's hands on November 10, 2019. She was born July 24, 1932 in Hormigueros, Puerto Rico, to Valentina Olivencia and Jose Maria Toro. On January 31, 1957, Rufina married her husband, Amador Rosas Sr. They spent 42 beautiful years together before his passing on July 29, 1999. For many years, Rufina was a devoted homemaker and member of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain. She had an unwavering faith in God and will forever be the heart and bond of the Rosas family. Rufina always enjoyed the company of her family and friends. Her contagious smile and good sense of humor was the best form of therapy to brighten anyone's day. She was not only her family's, but everyone's beloved "Wela" or abuela. Rufina will be eternally remembered as an incredibly strong and fierce woman of indomitable will. She is survived by her son, Nelson Rosas, of Lorain; daughters, Eneida Rosas Alvarado and Nilda Melendez, both of Lorain; brother, Juan Olivencia, of Hormigueros; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Other than her parents and husband, Rufina was preceded in death by her son, Amador Rosas Jr.; and nine brothers and sisters. Her family will receive friends Thursday, November 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Friends may also call Friday from 8:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Father William A. Thaden, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Her family suggests contributions to the Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Ave, Lorain, 44055. For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 12, 2019