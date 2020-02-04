|
|
Russel Schmalz went to his heavenly home Monday, February 3, 2020, peacefully at home with his loving family. He was born on June 23, 1928 in the family home where he was raised, the middle child of three sons. He learned early on the value of a great work ethic and honesty. He went into the farming business with his dad and brother, Charles, and later with his son, Scott. In 1953, he married Beverly Harvitt and they raised a daughter, Peggy New, and son, Scott Schmalz, who blessed them with eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was an active citizen serving in the United States Army, assuming many roles at the Vermilion Evangelical and Reformed Church, where he was a life member. He served as a soil conservation supervisor, was a longtime member of Lorain County Farm Bureau council and served on Farm Bureau county board. He served 12 years as Brownhelm Twp. Trustee, helping to start Northern Ohio Rural Water in his area and then serving on its board. For many years, he delighted many children as Santa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie and Charles H. Schmalz; and brothers, Charles G. and Harold Schmalz. Russel is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly; daughter, Peggy New; son, Scott Schmalz; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Sara) New, Brandon (Frankie) New, Lauren (Steve) New, Joshua Schmalz, Brooke (Steve) Zupic, Jeni (Andy) Schmalz, Hannah Schmalz, and Caleb Schmalz; and three great-grandchildren, Tiegan and Declan New, and Alexa New. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Vermilion Evangelical and Reformed Church, 752 Grand Street, Vermilion, Ohio 44089. Private family interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in memory of Russel to the Vermilion Evangelical and Reformed Church. The Schmalz family is very grateful to Stein Hospice for their excellent and kind care.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 5, 2020