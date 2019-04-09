|
|
Russell "Russ" Eugene Shipley, 90, of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, went peacefully to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019 at Cedar Village Care and Community, Mason, Ohio. Russ was a bus driver for a total of 47 years. Starting with City Transit, he went on to Cleveland Lorain Highway Coach/SBS Transit. Over the years, he did many charters with Bixler Tours.He was a member of Elyria Baptist Church, Elyria, Ohio.He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie (nee Shipley) Altstadt (Robert); grandson, Aaron Altstadt (Katrina); great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Isaiah, and Grace; and nephews and nieces.He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda "Ruth" (nee Wentzel) Shipley; parents, Frederick and Sylvia (nee Mossman) Shipley; brothers, Robert, James, and Charles; sister, Rose Myers; and nephew, Larry Shipley.Many heartfelt thanks to nephew, Chuck (Marilyn) Adams; cousin, Judy Dlugos, nieces, Della Fellure-Dowdy and Lisa Wentzel; nephew, Jim Pence; and longtime neighbors; Betty, Bev, Bud, Gretchen, and Roanne.Sincere appreciation to the staff at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home, Lorain, Ohio; Cedar Village Care and Community, Mason, Ohio; Queen City Hospice, Cincinnati, Ohio; and Dicken Funeral Home, Elyria, Ohio.Burial was Monday, April 8, 2019 at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, Ohio.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 10, 2019