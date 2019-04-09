Home

Russell Eugene "Russ" Shipley Obituary
Russell "Russ" Eugene Shipley, 90, of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, went peacefully to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019 at Cedar Village Care and Community, Mason, Ohio. Russ was a bus driver for a total of 47 years. Starting with City Transit, he went on to Cleveland Lorain Highway Coach/SBS Transit. Over the years, he did many charters with Bixler Tours.He was a member of Elyria Baptist Church, Elyria, Ohio.He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie (nee Shipley) Altstadt (Robert); grandson, Aaron Altstadt (Katrina); great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Isaiah, and Grace; and nephews and nieces.He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda "Ruth" (nee Wentzel) Shipley; parents, Frederick and Sylvia (nee Mossman) Shipley; brothers, Robert, James, and Charles; sister, Rose Myers; and nephew, Larry Shipley.Many heartfelt thanks to nephew, Chuck (Marilyn) Adams; cousin, Judy Dlugos, nieces, Della Fellure-Dowdy and Lisa Wentzel; nephew, Jim Pence; and longtime neighbors; Betty, Bev, Bud, Gretchen, and Roanne.Sincere appreciation to the staff at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home, Lorain, Ohio; Cedar Village Care and Community, Mason, Ohio; Queen City Hospice, Cincinnati, Ohio; and Dicken Funeral Home, Elyria, Ohio.Burial was Monday, April 8, 2019 at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, Ohio.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
