Lorain – Russell L. Conser, 94, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Elmcroft of Lorain.Russell was born on December 3, 1925 in Canton, OH to his loving parents, Harvey and Elizabeth (nee Lomax) Conser.He graduated from Strasburg High School in Strasburg, OH where he was president of his class and from Kent State University, receiving his Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degree.Russell moved to Lorain, OH in 1951 and he married his beloved Mary C. (nee Coleman) on March 28, 1958. He was employed with the Lorain School System for 37 years as a Science Teacher at Whittier Middle School and Lorain High School.He was a member of the NRA, Lorain Rifle & Pistol Club, and Hobo Model Train Club. Russ enjoyed touring in a two day event with over 3,000 riders, the Tour of the Scioto River Valley, which he did for 21 years until a stroke forced him to stop at age 75.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years of marriage, Mary C. Conser in 2011; parents, Harvey and Elizabeth Conser; and brother-in-law, John Kingery.He is survived by his sister-in-law, Claudena “Dena” Kingery of Walton, W.V.Local arrangements by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH, (440) 244-1961. Burial services will be held at Looney Cemetery in Walton, W.V. Online condolences may be sent using www.rsgfuneralhome.com
.