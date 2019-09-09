Home

Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Russell "Russ" Tolson II

Russell "Russ" Tolson II Obituary
Russell "Russ" Tolson II, 26, of Sheffield Lake, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 after a sudden illness. He was born September 29, 1992 in El Paso, TX, and had lived most of his life in Vermilion. Russ was a 2011 graduate of Vermilion High School and recently qualified as a registered nurse. He had worked at St. Mary's of the Woods, Kingston of Vermilion and Drug Mart. He loved the Fall season, but Christmas was his favorite holiday. He loved singing and dancing to 80's music, but his passion for nursing and helping people was only surpassed by spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Wendy (nee King) and Russell Tolson, of Vermilion; brother, USAF Staff Sgt. Zachary (Nikki) Tolson, of NC; grandparents, George and Darlene Criss of Vermilion; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Peggy Tolson. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Pastor Jim Cooper will officiate. Interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. The family suggests memorial contributions to in care of the , 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
