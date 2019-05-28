|
|
Ruth A. McGillivray (nee Stacy), 82, of Lorain, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.Mrs. McGillivray was born in Cambridge, MASS. on July 7, 1936, daughter of Robert and Selina (nee McCauley) Stacy.She was a devoted member of the St. Mary Church, which she dearly loved and served as Eucharistic Minister. Mrs. McGillivray was retired in 2000 as a salesperson from the former Willow Hardware after more than 20 years of service.She was an accomplished bowler, bowling for more than 53 years and in 2016 won the Hall of Fame "Pioneer Award" denoting 50 years of bowling. She also enjoyed computer games, crocheting and shopping. She was an avid reader.Mrs. McGillivray is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Ronald J McGillivray; daughter, Deborah A. (Patrick) Rafferty of Avon; sons, Ronald J. (Janice) McGilllivray and John E. (Alicia) McGillivray, all of Lorain; grandchildren, Becki Dorsey, Emily Rafferty, Megan Rafferty, Jennifer McGillivray, Celeste McGillivray, Sean McGillivray, and Madison McGillivray; and great-grandchildren, Braden Dorsey, Aubrey Dorsey, Emmitt Caldwell and Payton Caldwell.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandchildren, Daniel Rafferty and Jonathan McGillivray; and sisters, Barbara Myett and Lorraine Stacy.Friends may call on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain.Funeral services will begin with prayers on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Mary Church (corner of 8th and Reid) with Rev. Daniel O. Divis, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be private.The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to the Ministry of Mercy, c/o St. Mary Church, 709 W. 7th Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44052.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 29, 2019