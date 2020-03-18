|
|
Ruth Camp Meyer, 96, died peacefully on March 12, 2020 while residing at The Inn at Whitewood Village, North Canton, OH. Born on October 13, 1923, in Texarkana, TX, Ruth was a graduate of Arkansas State Teachers College and Baldwin Wallace College. She taught third grade for over 25 years at Erieview Elementary School in Avon Lake, OH. Preceded in death by her husband. Robert; daughter, Kathryn; and son, Jeffrey, Ruth is survived by her son, Robert, of Canton, OH; grandchildren, Andrew, John, Lisa, Jeffrey, Michael and Nikki; and eight great-grandchildren. Ruth was a devoted member of the Avon Lake Presbyterian Church, Avon Lake Garden Club and an avid bridge player. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Avon Lake Presbyterian Church, 32340 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. A memorial service celebrating Ruth's life and legacy will be scheduled at a future date. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 22, 2020