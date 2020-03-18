The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Camp Meyer


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Camp Meyer Obituary
Ruth Camp Meyer, 96, died peacefully on March 12, 2020 while residing at The Inn at Whitewood Village, North Canton, OH. Born on October 13, 1923, in Texarkana, TX, Ruth was a graduate of Arkansas State Teachers College and Baldwin Wallace College. She taught third grade for over 25 years at Erieview Elementary School in Avon Lake, OH. Preceded in death by her husband. Robert; daughter, Kathryn; and son, Jeffrey, Ruth is survived by her son, Robert, of Canton, OH; grandchildren, Andrew, John, Lisa, Jeffrey, Michael and Nikki; and eight great-grandchildren. Ruth was a devoted member of the Avon Lake Presbyterian Church, Avon Lake Garden Club and an avid bridge player. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Avon Lake Presbyterian Church, 32340 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. A memorial service celebrating Ruth's life and legacy will be scheduled at a future date. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More