Ruth E. Scarpelli, 80, longtime resident of Avon Lake, and retiree to Sandusky, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born February 11, 1940, in Cleveland, and was a graduate of Parma High School. She was employed as a long time beloved “Lunch Lady” in the Avon Lake school system. She was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Castalia, and the Avon Lake United Church of Christ. Ruth was a Girl Scout leader, a good cook, and a talented seamstress. She enjoyed travel with her husband and especially loved to be surrounded by her family. Ruth is survived by her devoted children, August J. “Skip” Scarpelli, Anthony J. “Tony” Scarpelli, Nancy Brown (Kevin), Joseph O. Scarpelli (Diane, deceased), and Barb Lott (John); her beloved grandchildren, Lindy (Erin), A.J., Kevin (Colleen), Dominick (Jamie), Joey, Michael, and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Emma, McKenna, Ronan, Cameron, Theo and Mathaus; and her dear sister-in-law, Donna Williamson. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, August A. “Gus” Scarpelli; her parents, Otto J. and Dorothy C. Smith; and her daughter-in-law, Diane. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Congregational U.C.C., 205 Main St., Castalia, OH 44824. All services private. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.