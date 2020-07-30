Ruth Emily Husar (nee: Hasenflue), 94 years of age, died in her residence following a short illness. Ruth was born on July 2, 1926. She was a lifelong resident of Amherst. Ruth was married to Joseph Gerald Husar who passed in 2015, after 67 years of marriage. Ruth was a charter member of the Amherst Women’s League, an active member of Amherst Historical Society, and a lifelong member of St. Peter United Church of Christ in Amherst. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Susan E. Conkle (Sam T. Bonfiglio) and Joanne M. Gleason; grandchildren, Jennifer Conkle, DMD, James Conkle, Katie (Jeremy) Leonard, and Maggie Gleason; and her precious great-grandchildren, Kaycee Ruth Leonard and Jeremiah Joseph Leonard. Funeral arrangements were handled by Hempel Funeral Home in Amherst, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made online at smiletrain.org
, or PO Box 626246, Washington, DC 20090-6246 or to Saint Peters United Church of Christ, 582 Church St., Amherst OH 44001. Private family funeral services will be held at Saint Peters United Church of Christ in Amherst. Rebroadcasting of services will be available after August 8th, 2020, by clicking on the tab LIVE STREAM at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
.