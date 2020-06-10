Ruth Evelyn Paghi
1926 - 2020
Ruth Evelyn Paghi, 93, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Welsh Home, Rocky River, OH. Beloved wife of the late Paul; loving mother of Pamela Sue Bacchi (Larry), Cynthia Louise Lopez (Carlos), and the late Dennis Paul Paghi; grandmother of Cheri Nicole Lopez, Aaron Bacchi (Emily) and Rachel Sun (Russel); cherished sister of Mary Walhead and Sarah, James and Sam Wauthier and the late Florence Long and Joe Wauthier. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Parkside Church of the Nazarene in Westlake, OH. Please check the Busch website for further details. 440-333-9774. www.buschcares.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Parkside Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
21369 Center Ridge Road
Fairview Park, OH 44116
(440) 333-9774
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Thank You.
