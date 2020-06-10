Ruth Evelyn Paghi, 93, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Welsh Home, Rocky River, OH. Beloved wife of the late Paul; loving mother of Pamela Sue Bacchi (Larry), Cynthia Louise Lopez (Carlos), and the late Dennis Paul Paghi; grandmother of Cheri Nicole Lopez, Aaron Bacchi (Emily) and Rachel Sun (Russel); cherished sister of Mary Walhead and Sarah, James and Sam Wauthier and the late Florence Long and Joe Wauthier. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Parkside Church of the Nazarene in Westlake, OH. Please check the Busch website for further details. 440-333-9774. www.buschcares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.