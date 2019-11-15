|
|
Ruth Janice Barton (nee Graff), 91, of Vermilion, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at Mill Manor Nursing Home after a brief illness. She was born November 3, 1928 in Fort Wayne, IN and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 47 years, moving from Milwaukee. Janice was a member of the Vermilion United Church of Christ Congregational, where she had been active in the choir and Marmaru Group. She was also a member of the Friends of Ritter Public Library and enjoyed spending time with her friends at her Saturday Morning Breakfast Group at Granny Joes. She was a 40-year member of her bridge club group and enjoyed traveling, camping, music, reading, and playing the piano. She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Barton of Grand Rapids, MI and Alan (Michelle Caja) Barton of Cleveland; three grandchildren, Matthew (Samantha) Barton, Elizabeth (Shawn) Luskey, and Michael (Ashley) Barton; and great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Luskey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anna Graff; and her sister, Virginia Whitney. The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5:30 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Reverend Melinda Quellhorst will officiate. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Monongahela Cemetery, Monongahela, PA. The family suggests memorial contributions to Meals on Wheels, 990 State Street, Vermilion, OH 44089 or Starr Commonwealth, 13725 Starr Commonwealth Road, Albion, MI 49224. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 17, 2019