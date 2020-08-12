1/
Ruth M. (Wallace) Spartano
Ruth M. Spartano (nee Wallace), 91, passed away on August 8, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, OH. She was born in Akron, OH, where she attended Akron Central High and she was a four-year cheerleader. Ruth studied accounting at Akron Business College. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, and golfing, and she won many trophies. Ruth retired from Ed Mullinax Ford and then P.C. Campana, Inc. She is survived by her son, John Missall, Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Virginia Gaskins, Stow, OH and Jean Ashurst, Cuyahoga Falls, OH; brother, William E. (Sarah) Wallace III, Gallatin, TN; grandson, Keith Spartano, Lorain, OH and Luke Pena, Vermilion, OH; granddaughter, Tiffiny (Charley) Slone; great-granddaughter, Ciera Slone, Sheffield, OH; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas A. Spartano; parents, William E. and Alice (nee Barnes) Wallace II, Akron, OH; stepson, Keith T. Spartano, Lorain, OH; sisters, Mary Lou Rorabaugh, Pt. Charlotte, FL and Billie Richardson, Stow, OH; brother, John Wallace, McConnellsville, OH. All services are private. Arrangements by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain, OH. Online condolences may be sent using: www.rsgfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
