Ruth Jeannette Martin (nee Green), 91, of Vermilion, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Kingston Residence of Vermilion after a year long illness.She was born April 28, 1928 in Hiram, OH, grew up in Auburn, and moved to Vermilion (where they lived on Pineview Drive for over 50 years) in 1962 from Maple Heights.Ruth worked as a teacher's aide in the Vermilion kindergarten for 15 years.She was an active member of the United Church of Christ Congregational, Vermilion, where she belonged to the Marmaru Circle for 54 years. She also sang in the choir, was on Diaconate, was a nursery school teacher, and loved baking pies that were auctioned for fundraisers. Ruth volunteered for funeral luncheons and the cookie walk. She enjoyed working in the garden, yard work, flowers, cats, dogs, birds, reading books, going to casinos and taking videos of her grandchildren.She is survived by her daughters, Susan E. (Jim Forthofer ) Cieslak of Vermilion, and Laura J. (Art) Daniels of Aurora, CO; son, Thomas A. Martin of Elyria; grandchildren, Dan (Auri) Martin of Elyria, Jennifer (Jen Hansen) Pierce, Lauren (Matt) Cieslak- Bahnsen, Lindsay (Mark) Beckerman, and Tim (Emily) Daniels; great grandchildren, Donovan, Dominic, A.J., Aminah, and Sam; sister, Lois Cavanaugh of Hiram, and her brother, Ronald Hoffman of Burton.She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Frank Charles Martin in 2005; sister, Judy Dyer; and her brother, Robert Hoffman.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Thursday Feb. 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 990 State Street, Vermilion. The Reverend Mindy Quelhorst officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion.The family suggests memorial contributions to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035; the United Church of Christ Congregational Food Pantry, 990 State Street, Vermilion, OH 44089; or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line Sandusky, OH 44870.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 23, 2020