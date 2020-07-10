Ruth “Cuchi” Pacheco (nee Fernandez), 75, of Lorain, OH, passed away at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born in Lares, Puerto Rico, and came to Lorain at a very young age. Ruth was a graduate of Admiral King. She was an employee of Lorain Walmart, Marconi, Neighborhood House, and Lorain City Schools. Ruth enjoyed life and was always out in the community. You could see her at a festival, concert, Bingo or the casino. Ruth knew many people and made friends easily. She was a great cook and liked to try new recipes on family and friends. Ruth was very loving. If someone needed help, she would do her best to help them out whether that was making food or offering her home. She would do anything for both of her daughters, Denise and Melissa Pacheco, and especially her grandson, Rafael Pacheco. Living sisters include Edna Faria and Kristy “Mayi” Johnson, amongst many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Enio Fernandez; and parents, Mariana and Rafael Fernandez. Memorial Mass will be given on July 14, 2020, at Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain, OH at 9:30 a.m. She will be buried following the service at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, OH. Please wear proper facial coverings.



