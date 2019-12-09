|
Ruth Rush (nee Meyer), age 79, entered into rest Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by her family. She was born on March 8, 1940 in Wauwatosa, WI and lived in Elyria for 55 years, coming from Olmsted Falls. Her most cherished times were spent with her children. She also enjoyed playing games and cards with family and friends and enjoyed a good cup of coffee with her best friend, Avis. She loved her animals, especially her dogs, Sophie and Aasha and Doo Wop music. She is survived by her children, Pamela Gerhardt, Stacy (Ernie) Jacobson, Troy (Lorie) Schweitzer, and Donna Ruth Rush; grandchildren, Rachel, Jacob, Kortney and Travis; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Schweitzer; and second husband, Don K. Rush Sr. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. Memorial contributions may be made to , 6111 Oak Tree Blvd. S Suite, Independence, OH 44131.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 10, 2019